Alex Jones makes surprising break with Trump over deportation plans
Austin, Texas - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently shocked the world by criticizing President Donald Trump's proposal to deport "homegrown" American criminals.
In a recent episode of his Infowars show, Jones spoke with fellow right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes about Trump's aggressive immigration effort, which has resulted in tons of people with resident and protected status being wrongfully deported, with some being sent to a prison in El Salvador.
As Fuentes argued against the administration deporting college students for protesting Israel's war on Gaza, Jones interjected to bring up Trump's latest proposal.
"Oh, here's where I'm at... I see a lot of the populist conservative space spending half their time on this, and I just, I mean, I think it's way more dangerous Trump saying we're looking to deporting citizens to El Salvador," Jones stated.
"Now, that's unconstitutional, and that is really bad," he added.
Trump first presented the idea during a recent meeting at the White House with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, during which he said he wanted to begin sending "homegrown" American criminals to the Central American country next.
He has since repeated it several times in subsequent interviews.
While Fuentes agreed with Jones' point that the proposal is bad, he dismissed it as simply another "throw-away comment" from the president used to "trick" the media.
Is Alex Jones losing his MAGA street cred?
Jones' break from Trump came as a shock, as he is one of the most popular and staunchest allies of the president in the MAGA media sphere, regularly using his platform to spin the narrative on Trump's most controversial remarks and policies.
Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi recently tried to clean up the president's remarks by explaining that he aims to deport Americans "who have committed the most heinous crimes in our country," but evaded addressing whether his proposal is at all legal.
Earlier in his show, Jones said "Trump's first 98 days have been spectacularly successful in reality," but admitted that he has witnessed support among Americans on the ground "slipping."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP