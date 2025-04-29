Alex Jones makes surprising break with Trump over deportation plans

Conservative commentator and loyal MAGA ally Alex Jones (r.) recently criticized President Donald Trump for mulling the idea of deporting American citizens. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent episode of his Infowars show, Jones spoke with fellow right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes about Trump's aggressive immigration effort, which has resulted in tons of people with resident and protected status being wrongfully deported, with some being sent to a prison in El Salvador.

As Fuentes argued against the administration deporting college students for protesting Israel's war on Gaza, Jones interjected to bring up Trump's latest proposal.

"Oh, here's where I'm at... I see a lot of the populist conservative space spending half their time on this, and I just, I mean, I think it's way more dangerous Trump saying we're looking to deporting citizens to El Salvador," Jones stated.

"Now, that's unconstitutional, and that is really bad," he added.

Trump first presented the idea during a recent meeting at the White House with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, during which he said he wanted to begin sending "homegrown" American criminals to the Central American country next.

He has since repeated it several times in subsequent interviews.

While Fuentes agreed with Jones' point that the proposal is bad, he dismissed it as simply another "throw-away comment" from the president used to "trick" the media.