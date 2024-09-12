Bomb threats shut down Springfield, Ohio after Trump's pet-eating migrants claims

Springfield, Ohio - The city of Springfield was rocked by multiple bomb threats on Thursday as the community continues to struggle with being thrust into the national spotlight by Donald Trump .

Bomb threats caused the city of Springfield, Ohio to shut down on Thursday after Donald Trump made the city the center of a national controversy. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The city issued a statement regarding an email containing the threats, which was sent out to "multiple agencies and media outlets" at 8:42 AM on Thursday morning, resulting in City Hall being evacuated and closed for the day.



"Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents," the statement said. "We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible.

"We ask the community to avoid the area surrounding City Hall vicinity while the investigation is ongoing and to report any suspicious activity to the Springfield Police Division."

But City Hall wasn't the only building affected by the threats. According to WDTN, students and staff at Fulton Elementary School were evacuated and taken to Springfield High School.

Local DMV locations, The Springview Government Center, and multiple Clark County government offices, including two court buildings, were also shut down for the day.

Although there are no reports that they are connected, the threats come as Trump and other right-wing politicians have been aggressively pushing misinformation about Springfield's immigrant population.