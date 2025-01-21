Canada vows strong response while Mexico urges calm in face of Trump threats

Washington DC - Canada vowed strong pushback while Mexico urged calm on Tuesday in the face of US President Donald Trump 's trade threats that risk throwing their economies into disarray.

The US president has accused both neighbors of being lax in preventing migrants and illicit drugs from coming into the US and called for a tightening of the borders.

Hours after taking his oath of office on Monday, he signaled that 25% punitive tariffs against the US' two major trading partners could come as early as February 1.

He also said he would order troops to its border with Mexico to stem migrant flows.

"Canada will respond, and everything is on the table," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference, adding that Ottawa's reaction would be "robust and rapid and measured" but also match dollar for dollar the US tariffs on Canadian imports.

A Canadian government source told AFP that Ottawa is considering higher duties on US goods including steel products, ceramics like toilets and sinks, glassware, and orange juice – in a first phase of tariffs that could be extended.

Provincial and opposition leaders have also called for blocking exports of Canadian oil, electricity, and critical minerals.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, meanwhile, downplayed the tariff threat while urging calm in the face of Trump's announcement of severe new restrictions on migration.

"It's important to always keep a cool head and refer to signed agreements, beyond actual speeches," she said at her regular morning conference.