Democrat leaders slam Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for mistreating 9/11 survivors
Washington DC - Leading New York Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand slammed President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) for their treatment of 9/11 survivors.
"Donald Trump and RFK Jr. revealed their true intentions Friday night when they fired another 16 [workers]," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a press conference on Sunday.
"They seem to do these things late at night on weekends so nobody would know," he said, surrounded by 9/11 first responders and survivors.
"This political chaos is jeopardizing the healthcare of heroes."
Schumer is referring to a Friday night move by Trump and Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary RFK Jr. to abruptly fire 16 more staff and doctors from the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP).
The WTCHP provides medical treatment and research for survivors, victims, and first responders to the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City.
As a result of cuts already carried out earlier in the year, Schumer claims that cancer treatments for survivors are already being delayed.
"They did so much to help those who rushed to the Towers, and on Friday night, when they got home, they were told they were fired," Schumer said.
"People who are in the middle of being treated for serious cancers are not getting the treatment anymore."
Trump's continued assault on 9/11 health treatments
In February, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gutted about 20% of the WTCHP's staff, triggering outrage across the board and leading seven Republican representatives to sign a joint letter in protest.
"To fulfill our moral obligation to 9/11 survivors and responders, we must ensure that the Program not only has the necessary resources, but also is properly administered," the seven representatives wrote.
Following the announcement of 16 more firings at the program, the Citizens for the Extension of the Zadroga Act issued a statement calling the move "an outrageous betrayal of 9/11 responders and survivors."
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also joined a chorus of New York voices alongside Chuck Schumer, issuing a statement on Friday blasting the cuts.
"President Trump is abandoning the heroes who stepped up and risked their lives in one of our nation’s darkest hours," Gillibrand said.
"He clearly either didn’t get the message, or worse, just does not care. It's an outrageous betrayal of 'never forget' and will not rest until this un-American decision is reversed."
