Democrats grill Trump's judicial nominee as he denies being a "henchman"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's former personal lawyer Emil Bove came in for tough questioning from Democratic senators on Wednesday at a fiery hearing on his nomination to become a federal appeals court judge.

"Mr. Bove has led the effort to weaponize the Department of Justice against the president's enemies," said Senator Dick Durbin, ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Having earned his stripes as a loyalist to this president, he's been rewarded with this lifetime nomination" as a judge on the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Durbin said.

Bove (44), a former federal prosecutor who is currently the third-ranking official in the Justice Department, rejected the characterization, saying he is "not anybody's henchman."

"I'm not an enforcer," he said.

Bove represented Trump in the New York case that ended in his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star.

He also defended Trump in the two federal cases brought against the then-former president by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Bove was grilled by Democrats about a whistleblower's claim that he had once told subordinates he would be willing to ignore court orders to enforce Trump's plans to deport undocumented migrants.

Bove denied the allegation.