Democrats troll Trump with messages on Chicago tower ahead of DNC

Chicago, Illinois - As the Democratic Party prepares for their upcoming convention, they have begun trolling Republican candidate Donald Trump in the best way possible.

The Democratic National Committee have been blasting trollish messages on Donald Trump's Chicago tower ahead of their upcoming convention. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @specopscowboy & Almond NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, numerous social media users shared photos of what appeared to be word projections on the side of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Chicago.

Various messages have been spotted, including "Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves," "Trump-Vance: Weird as Hell," "Project 2025 HQ," and "Harris-Walz: Fighting for You."

In a statement to The Daily Beast, the Democratic National Committee confirmed that they were behind the stunt, which they pulled off by renting a room directly across the street from the tower and blasting the messages on the 92-story building using a high-powered projector.

"He's a grifter, and nothing we said wasn't the truth!" a spokesperson for the DNC said.

Since Kamala Harris took over as the Democratic nominee, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have chosen to focus their attacks on Harris' character, gender, and racial heritage, which many critics have argued is a losing strategy.

Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have taken a more subtle approach, most notably by popularizing the idea that Trump is "weird," which has appeared to have gotten under the former president's skin.