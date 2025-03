"Disorderly" Trump policies put America at risk of "avoidable" recession, says top economist

Houston, Texas - The "disorderly" implementation of trade and government reform policies by the administration of President Donald Trump has raised the risk of a "largely avoidable" US economic downturn , a top S&P economist said Wednesday.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands on Wall Street on March 05, 2025, in New York City. © Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Uncertainty sparked by constant White House pivots on tariffs has potentially delayed business investments and prompted consumers to pull back on spending, said Paul Gruenwald, global chief economist at S&P Global Ratings.

Gruenwald said the drive to shrink government spending and reduce waste overseen by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk has also been more disruptive than needed.

He pointed to the "reinventing government" downsizing push in the 1990s under then President Bill Clinton, which he said was executed in a "predictable and orderly" manner.

"The objectives themselves, I think most of them have merit, but the way they're being implemented is very disorderly," Gruenwald said in an interview on the sidelines of the CERA Week energy conference.

"If this leads firms and consumers to hold back on their spending and demand pulls back, we could get a slowdown or even a recession that was largely avoidable," Gruenwald said. "That is a downside risk."

Gruenwald described the US economy as on solid footing when Trump came into office in January, saying "the passing of the economy from the Biden administration to the Trump administration was pretty strong."