Trump and Biden dominate Pennsylvania – but protest votes signal trouble

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden came out on top during primaries in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, but a number of protest votes cast could signal trouble for both candidates come November.

Donald Trump (r.) and Joe Biden came out on top during Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday, but they also missed out on thousands of protest votes. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump, the presumed Republican nominee, won by 83% with 788,871 votes, while Biden, the presumed Democrat nominee, won his race by 93% with 928,845 votes.

But what was far more telling from the results is the massive amount of votes both candidates missed out, which were instead cast for another candidate or written off as an overt protest vote.

Former Republican candidate Nikki Haley, whose name was not even on the ballot, managed to get 16% with 156,950 votes, a huge blow to Trump's efforts.

Haley dropped out of the race last month and notably refused to endorse Trump. She also warned that he would have to work to gain support from her base.

For Biden, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a number of activist groups urged Democrat voters to write in "No Joe" in protest of his continued support for Israel as they continue their bombing campaign in Gaza.