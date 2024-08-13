Donald Trump and Elon Musk hit with labor charges over union busting threats

Detroit, Michigan - The United Auto Workers has filed federal labor charges against Donald Trump and Elon Musk regarding a conversation the two recently had about striking workers.

The UAW announced the charges in a press release on Tuesday, accusing the two billionaires of making "illegal attempts to threaten and intimidate workers who stand up for themselves by engaging in protected concerted activity, such as strikes."

The union pointed to comments made during an interview the two shared Monday, in which Trump praised Musk for his anti-union approach as CEO.

"I look at what you do, you walk in, and you just say, 'You want to quit?'" Trump said in admiration.

"They go on strike – I won't mention the name of the company – but they go on strike, and you say, 'That's okay, you're all gone. You're all gone. Every one of you is gone.'"

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has tried desperately to get the support of the UAW, but it seems he's given up after the group decided to endorse his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, last week.

UAW President Shawn Fain slammed Trump for being "against everything our union stands for" and noted that Musk reportedly contributes $45 million a month to a Super PAC aimed at getting him re-elected.