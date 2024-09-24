Donald Trump bashes early voting before quickly pulling a U-turn at Pennsylvania rally

Indiana, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump dismissed early voting as "stupid" but still encouraged voters in Pennsylvania to cast ballots as soon as possible

Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote early and railed against migrants in a Pennsylvania rally on Monday. © REUTERS

"If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing. It's very simple," he said to the crowd in the town of Indiana.



"Go out, make a plan to vote early, vote absentee or vote in-person on election day," Trump urged.

"You can start right away, you know that, right? Now we have this stupid stuff where you can vote 45 days early," the 78-year-old added, as he again floated baseless questions about early voting in 2020, when he lost Pennsylvania and the election to Joe Biden.

"I wonder what the hell happens during that 45 (days)," he asked. "What happened the last time was disgraceful, including right here. But we're not going to let it happen again."

Trump has routinely said on the campaign trail he prefers one-day voting. But in a bid to neutralize the advantage Democrats have had in recent elections with early voting, his campaign has been encouraging Republicans to cast ballots before election day.