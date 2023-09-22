Donald Trump brags after Rupert Murdoch steps down from Fox News

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has reacted to the news that Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch has stepped down from his position.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) shared his thoughts on social media after Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch stepped down from his position. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his thoughts on Murdoch's departure with his MAGA followers.

"Many people are saying that, 'You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!'" the former president said. "I do not believe this is so, but while we're at it, how about getting rid of 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic 'yes' votes, EVERYTHING they want."

"There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate," he added. "MAGA!!!"

On Thursday, Murdoch announced he would will soon "transition to the role of chairman emeritus at Fox and News."

Trump used to have a good relationship with Fox News, as the network is seen as a major factor in helping him get elected in 2016.

Their relationship soured over time, especially after Fox was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading Trump's rigged election lies, and was ordered to pay the company $787.5 million in damages.