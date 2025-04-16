Donald Trump continues to blame "Sleepy" Joe Biden for everything: "Worst president in history!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently took aim at Joe Biden , as he continues to blame the former president for everything he considers bad for America.

President Donald Trump (r.) recently criticized his predecessor Joe Biden (l.) for being "the worst president in the history of the United States." © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Early Wednesday morning, Trump shared a post on his Truth Social platform blaming his predecessor for handing him a country ruined by allegedly disastrous immigration policies.

"Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our country through it's very dangerous and ill-conceived open border," the president wrote.

"Sorry, but it's my job to get these killers and thugs out of here," he added.

"THAT'S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!"

His remarks came after Biden gave his first public speech since leaving office on Monday, during which he heavily criticized Trump's aggressive MAGA agenda, particularly for "taking a hatchet" to Social Security.

Since Trump was re-elected in November, he and his allies have blamed anything contrary to their agenda on Biden, including transgender women in sports and "wokeness" taking over the country.