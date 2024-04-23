Donald Trump dodges questions about Melania at hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump seemingly evaded questions about his wife Melania Trump during day five of his hush money trial.

As Donald Trump (r.) arrived at his hush money trial on Monday, he seemingly evaded questions from reporters about the whereabouts of his wife Melania Trump (l.) © Collage: Zak BENNETT / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Trump arrived at the New York County Criminal Court building in Manhattan on Monday morning, he stopped to rant about the trial to a group of reporters.

One enthusiastic journalist repeatedly asked, "Where is Melania, Mr. Trump?!"

The former president ignored the question and instead used the moment to lament about the trial being "political persecution," adding that it is an "assault" on our "failing" country.

Trump is facing 34 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Throughout the trial and the numerous other legal battles he has been fighting while running for re-election, Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband's side.

But even after he finished his rant and made his way into the courtroom, he continued to ignore inquiries from reporters about his wife's whereabouts.