Donald Trump dodges questions about Melania at hush money trial
New York, New York - Donald Trump seemingly evaded questions about his wife Melania Trump during day five of his hush money trial.
As Trump arrived at the New York County Criminal Court building in Manhattan on Monday morning, he stopped to rant about the trial to a group of reporters.
One enthusiastic journalist repeatedly asked, "Where is Melania, Mr. Trump?!"
The former president ignored the question and instead used the moment to lament about the trial being "political persecution," adding that it is an "assault" on our "failing" country.
Trump is facing 34 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Throughout the trial and the numerous other legal battles he has been fighting while running for re-election, Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband's side.
But even after he finished his rant and made his way into the courtroom, he continued to ignore inquiries from reporters about his wife's whereabouts.
Where is Melania Trump during Donald Trump's hush money trial?
Since Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign, Melania has made few public appearances.
On some of those rare occasions, however, she has appeared distant from her husband.
Her absence and behavior have sparked countless theories about the state of their marriage and her perception of his legal issues, but both Melania and Donald have promised her "comeback" to politics.
Trump's refusal to answer questions about his wife plays into what has become the standard for the couple, but this time around, the question should have been pretty easy to answer.
Over the weekend, Melania hosted an LGBTQ+ fundraiser at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago home which aimed to gain support from the gay community for Republican politicians.
Sticking to the theme of keeping Melania's whereabouts shrouded in mystery, very little has been publicly shared about the fundraiser. Though the event took place on Saturday, news outlets have only now begun reporting on it and with very few details.
So little is known about the event that – instead of reporting on what took place and what was discussed – The New York Times recently published a piece attempting to make sense of Melania's fashion choices from that evening, which consisted of "a covered up black Michael Kors pantsuit with a leather belt wrapped tightly twice around her waist."
Melania also recently launched the sale of a $245 Mother's Day necklace that she personally designed, which includes her signature engraved on the back.
Cover photo: Collage: Zak BENNETT / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP