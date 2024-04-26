Melania Trump criticized for selling overpriced Mother's Day necklace

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump recently launched the sale of an expensive Mother's Day necklace with her name on it, and the public's reaction is far from what she expected.

Melania Trump recently launched the sale of a Mother's Day necklace she designed for $245, which garnered heavy criticism on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/MelaniaTrump.com & Luca Bruno/POOL/AFP

On Sunday, Melania, who only sporadically uses social media, took to X to announce the release of the necklace she is selling to "honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude."

According to her website, the customizable necklace is designed by the former first lady herself, and is "made in gold vermeil."

The venture comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye as her husband, former President Donald Trump, runs for re-election.

Melania has used her website in recent years to sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) and other high-end products.

Unfortunately, the reaction to her latest sales effort on social media was pretty brutal, with numerous users calling attention to the $245 price tag and a large engraving of Melania's signature on the back.

"$250 for vermeil? Are you kidding me?" one user shared, adding, "Heck, you really think highly of yourself if you think we'd want your signature to be larger than the names of our children."



A number of users described it as a "grift," comparing it to similar ventures from her husband, who recently sold gold shoes and Bibles to help raise money for his mounting legal woes.

Another user pointed out that the world "never hears from Melania... until it’s time for her to sell something for profit."