Melania Trump's bizarre behavior sparks new marriage speculation

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump had quite a strange weekend, which has once again sparked wild speculation from social media as to her relationship with her husband Donald Trump .

Over the weekend, Melania Trump (l.) sparked wild speculation about her relationship with Donald Trump (r.) after yet another very awkward public appearance. © Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the Trumps hosted a fundraiser at their Mar-a-Lago estate.

But, although the former first lady was being honored with a Child Advocacy Award, she never showed up to accept it.

In a clip from the event, former Trump administration official Tom Homan said that Melania "couldn't get here." He instead handed the award to her husband, Donald Trump, who thanked the crowd before walking away with the prize.

On Saturday, Melania did end up making an appearance at a separate fundraiser the Trumps held at their home.

While the event was a huge success with the former president reportedly managing to raise over $50 million, many photos and videos showed Melania looking like she was unhappy to be there.

In a clip that has gone viral, Melania – who is seen standing by her husband's side as he speaks to reporters – seems to struggle to hold a smile for the cameras.

The bizarre moment sent social media into a frenzy, with one user noting that it looks like she is "dying of misery."

Trump critic Ron Filipkowski described the clip as a "hostage video," jokingly telling Melania to "blink twice if you need help."