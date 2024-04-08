Melania Trump's bizarre behavior sparks new marriage speculation
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump had quite a strange weekend, which has once again sparked wild speculation from social media as to her relationship with her husband Donald Trump.
On Friday, the Trumps hosted a fundraiser at their Mar-a-Lago estate.
But, although the former first lady was being honored with a Child Advocacy Award, she never showed up to accept it.
In a clip from the event, former Trump administration official Tom Homan said that Melania "couldn't get here." He instead handed the award to her husband, Donald Trump, who thanked the crowd before walking away with the prize.
On Saturday, Melania did end up making an appearance at a separate fundraiser the Trumps held at their home.
While the event was a huge success with the former president reportedly managing to raise over $50 million, many photos and videos showed Melania looking like she was unhappy to be there.
In a clip that has gone viral, Melania – who is seen standing by her husband's side as he speaks to reporters – seems to struggle to hold a smile for the cameras.
The bizarre moment sent social media into a frenzy, with one user noting that it looks like she is "dying of misery."
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski described the clip as a "hostage video," jokingly telling Melania to "blink twice if you need help."
Where in the world is Melania Trump?
Melania, who was a huge part of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail ever since her husband announced his bid for re-election last year.
Her absence and silence come as Trump faces 88 criminal charges and a number of other legal battles while running for president.
She has made a few sporadic public appearances, but always manages to evade reporters and questions.
Last month she made a rare public appearance to cast her vote in the Florida primary and told reporters to "stay tuned!" when asked whether she planned to return to the spotlight.
On Sunday, the former president shared a video to his Truth Social platform featuring a compilation of clips of the two together while the song Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now by Starship plays.
The video also included a number of clips of just him, in particular one where he is seen speaking to reporters outside of a courthouse after losing a defamation trial where he was found liable of sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll.
Melania is scheduled to host a fundraising event for LGBTQ+ conservatives on April 20, which many have deemed her big "comeback" to politics.
