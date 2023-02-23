Donald Trump doles out "Trump Water" and McDonald's in East Palestine visit

East Palestine, Ohio - Donald Trump held a rally to deliver water and words of inspiration to an Ohio town that is recovering from a recent train derailment that released toxic fumes into the environment .

Donald Trump visited Ohio to drop off supplies, including tons of "Trump Water," following the train derailment that has devastated the local environment. © Collage: Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Rebecca DROKE / AFP

Trump arrived at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, first making a stop at a local fire station to speak with media, community members, and leaders, according to WKBN-27.

"You are not forgotten," the former president told the crowd. "We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve."

Trump was joined by East Palestine mayor Trent Conaway and Ohio senator J.D. Vance, and announced he would be donating pallets of supplies to the community.

The aftermath of the derailment has caused a severe environmental and health crisis that has sparked national conversation on the train accident's cause, as food and water supplies in the area have been contaminated.

"The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America," he later added.

Trump's supply drop included cleaning supplies, canned food, and hundreds of bottles of his Trump Spring Water.

"You wanna get those Trump bottles, I think, more than anybody else," Trump joked with the crowd.