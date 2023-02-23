Donald Trump doles out "Trump Water" and McDonald's in East Palestine visit
East Palestine, Ohio - Donald Trump held a rally to deliver water and words of inspiration to an Ohio town that is recovering from a recent train derailment that released toxic fumes into the environment.
Trump arrived at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, first making a stop at a local fire station to speak with media, community members, and leaders, according to WKBN-27.
"You are not forgotten," the former president told the crowd. "We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve."
Trump was joined by East Palestine mayor Trent Conaway and Ohio senator J.D. Vance, and announced he would be donating pallets of supplies to the community.
The aftermath of the derailment has caused a severe environmental and health crisis that has sparked national conversation on the train accident's cause, as food and water supplies in the area have been contaminated.
"The community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America. And that's what it is. This is really America right here. We're standing in America," he later added.
Trump's supply drop included cleaning supplies, canned food, and hundreds of bottles of his Trump Spring Water.
"You wanna get those Trump bottles, I think, more than anybody else," Trump joked with the crowd.
Donald Trump gets criticized for his administration's failure to prevent train accidents
Many of East Palestine's residents welcomed the former president's visit, with a handful chanting "We love you, Trump!" and "USA!" as he made his appearance.
But his opposition and members of the media have been far more critical, as his time as president could have been used to prevent train accidents, but his administration chose not to.
Insider reported that the Trump administration cut several environmental and rail regulations while he was in office, including a 2015 proposal that aimed to require trains carrying flammable and hazardous material to use faster braking systems to prevent derailments.
The Department of Transportation under Trump at the time argued that the cost of the braking system was "significantly higher" than the benefits it would bring.
When asked by reporters during his visit about the cuts, Trump claimed he "had nothing to do with it."
Some have also criticized his bottled water stunt, arguing he is exploiting the disaster in Ohio to hand out product from his Trump Water business.
Before leaving, Donald Trump stopped by a local McDonald's, where he treated firefighters to a meal while handing out MAGA hats.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Rebecca DROKE / AFP