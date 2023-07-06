Donald Trump election probe heats up with another subpoena

Phoenix, Arizona - Special Counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed the Arizona secretary of state's office regarding the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith (r.), who is investigating Donald Trump's role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, has subpoenaed the Arizona secretary of state's office. © Collage: Robyn Beck & Almond NGAN / AFP

A spokesperson for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told Axios that their office recently received two subpoenas - one during the previous administration and another in the current - which seek information regarding lawsuits filed by former President Trump and the Arizona Republican Party.

Although Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential election with over 10,000 votes, the Trump campaign and Republican allies filed multiple lawsuits claiming that voter fraud and errors caused Trump to lose. All the cases have since been either dismissed or abandoned.

Several Arizona officials have come forward with claims that the Trump campaign and attorneys put pressure on them in an attempt to subvert the results.

Over the weekend, a new report came out alleging Trump called Arizona's governor at the time Doug Ducey after election results were finalized. It claimed Trump demanded Ducey look into unfounded claims of election fraud in the state with the intention of challenging the outcome.

Surprisingly, Smith still has yet to subpoena Ducey.