Donald Trump election subversion case gets big weigh in from Supreme Court

Washington DC - On Friday the US Supreme Court rejected a request by prosecutors to expedite their appeals case on whether former president Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution in his federal 2020 election subversion case.

On Friday, the 6-3 conservative majority court issued their rejection of special counsel Jack Smith's request without including any notes or arguments to support their decision.

The rejection comes after Smith submitted a request last week for a decision to be made "expeditiously" by the court on whether Trump can indeed use this immunity defense.

Smith also noted he recognized that it was an "extraordinary request," but says the move was made in an attempt to keep the trial on schedule, as Trump and his team have repeatedly sought to delay it.

The court responded almost immediately to Smith's request, ordering Trump's legal team to respond by December 20.

In their response – which was submitted on the deadline – Trump's attorneys asked the court not to intervene, arguing that there was "no compelling reason" to do so.

They added that the prosecuting team's request created a "compelling appearance of partisan motivation."