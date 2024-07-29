Donald Trump is seemingly taking sides in the Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus feud
Nashville, Tennessee - Donald Trump slammed Miley Cyrus while simultaneously praising her estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus during a speech in Nashville on Saturday.
Yup, you read that right.
In footage from the event, Trump can be seen behind a podium at a Bitcoin conference.
"Billy Ray Cyrus is here," the former president says.
"Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy," he continues.
"I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?'" Trump adds, eliciting some chuckles from the crowd.
This comes after the recent audio leak of Billy Ray making an expletive-laden rant against his daughter Miley, his ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and his other ex-wife Firerose.
In it, he called Miley a "skank" and a "devil" while going off even more viciously about her mother Trish.
Miley has been a staunch supporter of her mother Tish in the contentious split, with rumors of Billy Ray's infidelity against her going back to the beginning of their relationship.
On Saturday, an inside source said that Billy Ray is all but "dead to [Miley]" after this latest snub.
What is the history between Miley Cyrus and Donald Trump?
Way back in 2013 – right after her contentious VMA performance with Robin Thicke – Trump seemed to defend the Flowers singer in an X post before his infamous ban.
“I am a defender of @MileyCyrus, who I think is a good person (and not because she stays at my hotels), but last night's outfit must go," the Republican candidate wrote.
Then in 2015, Miley told The New York Times about another 2013 encounter with Trump.
"I was staying at the Trump Hotel and Donald Trump literally called and said, basically, ‘I know everyone’s talking about it, but I loved it,'" she said, also referencing the fallout from the 2013 VMA gig.
After his 2016 win, Miley reportedly called Trump a "f**king nightmare" on Instagram and posted an emotionally distraught message about the politician.
Her younger sister Noah, who has largely seemed to side with Billy Ray in the family feud, posted a Sunday Instagram Story of Trump with the caption, "I'm terrified."
Cover photo: Collage: ARTURO HOLMES, STEPHEN MATUREN, & BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP