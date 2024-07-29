Donald Trump is seemingly taking sides in the Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus feud

Nashville, Tennessee - Donald Trump slammed Miley Cyrus while simultaneously praising her estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus during a speech in Nashville on Saturday.

Donald Trump (c.) slammed Miley Cyrus (r.) while simultaneously praising her estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) during a speech in Nashville on Saturday. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES, STEPHEN MATUREN, & BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Yup, you read that right.

In footage from the event, Trump can be seen behind a podium at a Bitcoin conference.

"Billy Ray Cyrus is here," the former president says.

"Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy," he continues.

"I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?'" Trump adds, eliciting some chuckles from the crowd.

This comes after the recent audio leak of Billy Ray making an expletive-laden rant against his daughter Miley, his ex-wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and his other ex-wife Firerose.

In it, he called Miley a "skank" and a "devil" while going off even more viciously about her mother Trish.

Miley has been a staunch supporter of her mother Tish in the contentious split, with rumors of Billy Ray's infidelity against her going back to the beginning of their relationship.



On Saturday, an inside source said that Billy Ray is all but "dead to [Miley]" after this latest snub.