Donald Trump probe: Atlanta ramps up security for possible Georgia indictment

Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta was under heightened security Monday as prosecutors wrapped a sweeping probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election that is expected to result in criminal charges for Donald Trump within days.

Officials in Georgia's state capital have been investigating the former president since 2021, empaneling a special grand jury that recommended charges for more than a dozen people whose identities have remained secret.

Atlanta-area District Attorney Fani Willis has hinted strongly that she will seek an indictment between Monday and the end of August, and is reportedly pursuing election fraud conspiracy and solicitation charges against Trump, who is seeking reelection.

"The work is accomplished. We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go," Willis told Atlanta's 11Alive news on Saturday.

The probe was sparked by Trump's January 2, 2021 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, when he infamously pressured election officials to "find" the 11,780 votes that would reverse his defeat to Joe Biden in the state.

Investigators have been pursuing several prongs however of what they have described as a "multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign" to influence the results of the election.

Legal analysts have speculated that Willis may be seeking to fold the accusations into a wider case under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which would allow her to charge numerous people in a broad pot.