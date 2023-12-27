Donald Trump responds to big Michigan Supreme Court win on 2024 ballot: "This pathetic gambit has failed"

Lansing, Michigan – The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid to remove Donald Trump from the crucial swing state's primary ballot next year over his role in the 2021 storming of the US Capitol.

Donald Trump scored a big win from the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday, which allows him to stay on the 2024 presidential primary ballot. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Opponents of the Republican former president wanted judges to force election officials to determine whether Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in 2020 and the January 6, 2021 riot in Washington should make him ineligible to run again.

But the high court said in a brief ruling it was "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court" ahead of Michigan's February 27 presidential primary.

It was the latest in a series of bids to block Trump from appearing on primary ballots in multiple states under the 14th Amendment, which says officials who take an oath to support the US Constitution are banned from future office if they "engaged in insurrection."

The decision contrasts with the recent ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, which kicked Trump off the state's primary ballot over his role in the Capitol riot, which he is accused of inciting.

Trump responded to the win on Wednesday on Truth Social, writing, "The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan.

"This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats. Colorado is the only State to have fallen prey to the scheme."

"We have to prevent the 2024 Election from being Rigged and Stolen like they stole 2020," he added, repeating his unfounded claims.