Donald Trump weighs in after critical special counsel meeting: "I did nothing wrong"
Washington DC - Donald Trump's legal team met with the prosecutors investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and it didn't seem to go over too well.
Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche held a meeting on Thursday morning with special counsel Jack Smith's team in an effort to plead their case for why Trump shouldn't be indicted, according to ABC News.
After only an hour, the meeting concluded, and NBC News reported prosecutors told the attorneys they should expect an indictment soon.
Last week, Trump announced that he received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he's a target in their probe of the 2020 elections, indicating that criminal charges against him were to come soon.
If indicted, that would make it Trump's third this year, after he New York hush money case, and another regarding his mishandling of classified White House documents.
He has pleaded not guilty to those, and continues to insist that any criminal charges against him are attempts by his opponents to ruin his re-election chances.
Trump took to his social media on Thursday to give his thoughts on the meeting.
Donald Trump claims there was "no indication" of an indictment in the meeting
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his impression of the meeting, which he seems to think went pretty well.
"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," Trump explained. "No indication of notice was given during the meeting - Do not trust the Fake News on anything!"
The former president may be facing yet another indictment in Georgia, as District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to soon close her probe into his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 results.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP