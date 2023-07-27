Donald Trump weighs in after critical special counsel meeting: "I did nothing wrong"

Washington DC - Donald Trump's legal team met with the prosecutors investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and it didn't seem to go over too well.

Donald Trump's attorneys met with the special counsel investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 elections, and were reportedly told to expect an indictment soon. © Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche held a meeting on Thursday morning with special counsel Jack Smith's team in an effort to plead their case for why Trump shouldn't be indicted, according to ABC News.

After only an hour, the meeting concluded, and NBC News reported prosecutors told the attorneys they should expect an indictment soon.

Last week, Trump announced that he received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he's a target in their probe of the 2020 elections, indicating that criminal charges against him were to come soon.

If indicted, that would make it Trump's third this year, after he New York hush money case, and another regarding his mishandling of classified White House documents.

He has pleaded not guilty to those, and continues to insist that any criminal charges against him are attempts by his opponents to ruin his re-election chances.

Trump took to his social media on Thursday to give his thoughts on the meeting.