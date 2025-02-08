Donald Trump says Melania will "be okay" after Elon Musk professes his "love" for the president

Washington DC - Donald Trump recently said he doesn't think his wife Melania Trump minds after billionaire Elon Musk professed his non-homosexual love for the president.

During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump (r.) said his wife Melania (l.) would "be okay" after his advisor Elon Musk (c.) professed his love for him. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos, ANGELA WEISS & Jim WATSON / AFP, Alon Skuy & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday morning, the world's richest man shared a viral post on his X platform, proclaiming, "I love [Trump] as much as a straight man can love another man."

The post, which was viewed by more than 8 million users, was met with mixed reactions.

Fellow Trump sycophants like Laura Loomer bragged that her MAGA bona fides stretch back to "day 1" of Trump's political aspirations.

Critics, on the other hand, argued Musk and fans' obsession with Trump is "cultish," and one user even shared an AI-generated meme of Trump caressing the belly of a pregnant Musk.

On Friday afternoon, during a press conference at the White House, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy read the post to Trump, and asked, "What does the first lady think about that?"

Exactly a week before Valentine's Day, Trump surprisingly responded, "Oh, I think she'll be okay with it somehow."