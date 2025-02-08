Donald Trump says Melania will "be okay" after Elon Musk professes his "love" for the president
Washington DC - Donald Trump recently said he doesn't think his wife Melania Trump minds after billionaire Elon Musk professed his non-homosexual love for the president.
On Friday morning, the world's richest man shared a viral post on his X platform, proclaiming, "I love [Trump] as much as a straight man can love another man."
The post, which was viewed by more than 8 million users, was met with mixed reactions.
Fellow Trump sycophants like Laura Loomer bragged that her MAGA bona fides stretch back to "day 1" of Trump's political aspirations.
Critics, on the other hand, argued Musk and fans' obsession with Trump is "cultish," and one user even shared an AI-generated meme of Trump caressing the belly of a pregnant Musk.
On Friday afternoon, during a press conference at the White House, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy read the post to Trump, and asked, "What does the first lady think about that?"
Exactly a week before Valentine's Day, Trump surprisingly responded, "Oh, I think she'll be okay with it somehow."
Melania Trump vs. Elon Musk: Where do their relationships with Donald Trump currently stand?
Since Trump made him advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has been given unprecedented amounts of power, such as gaining access to the country's federal payment system, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."
During his 2024 presidential campaign, Musk shelled out millions of his own money to help Trump, and joined him on the campaign trail.
Meanwhile, Melania avoided the public eye until the last few months of the race, reemerging to mildly campaign for her husband while also promoting her memoir. Her prolonged absence led many to question the state of their relationship.
Per reports, Melania will not be staying at the White House with her husband through his second term, as she has chosen to reside in New York to be close to their son Barron.
