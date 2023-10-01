Donald Trump set to appear at first two days of New York fraud trial

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to appear in court on Monday, as his New York fraud trial officially begins.

Donald Trump will reportedly travel to New York City on Sunday as he plans to attend the first two days of the state's fraud lawsuit against him. © Julie Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, two sources close to Trump say that he will be flying into New York City on Sunday from a scheduled rally in Iowa.

The former president is expected to go before Judge Arthur Engoron in Manhattan on Monday and Tuesday, but the sources say that his plans are subject to change.

When Trump was asked if he would be attending the trial during his recent stop in California, he said, "I may, I may."

In September 2022, NY Attorney General Letitia James filed the suit against Trump, members of his family, and his Trump Organization alleging that they "used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements."



Attorney General James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and his sons from the management of the Trump Organization.

Last Tuesday, Judge Engoron ruled that Trump had committed fraud for years, approving the case to be heard as a bench trial meaning that no jury will be present.