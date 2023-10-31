Trump immediately breaks gag order in election subversion trial with latest post
Washington DC - Donald Trump took to social media to once again attack the judge overseeing his federal election case shortly after a gag order against him was reinstated.
Trump spent his Tuesday morning fuming about US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on his Truth Social platform.
"Radical left Judge [Chutkan] taking away my right to free speech in order to help crooked [President] Joe Biden and his third world election interference scam," Trump ranted in a post.
"As good as this sounds, it won't work!" he added.
Chutkan issued the partial gag order earlier this month in response to Trump's "sustained campaign of prejudicial public statements" against those involved with the case. She then temporarily lifted it after Trump and his legal team sought to appeal it through a higher court.
But the ex-president launched his latest attack on her only hours after the order was reinstated on Sunday, sharing a string of late night posts that accused the judge of hating him and also criticized his former Attorney General Bill Barr, who is now a witness in the case.
Trump similarly lambasted the judge presiding over his New York civil fraud lawsuit, in which he has so far been fined twice, totaling $15,000, for defying a gag order that was placed after he publicly attacked one of the judge's law clerks.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP