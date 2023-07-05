Donald Trump snubs Fourth of July parades as DeSantis and Pence march

Bedminster, New Jersey - Ron DeSantis was in New Hampshire, Mike Pence was in Iowa – and Donald Trump was home at his New Jersey golf course.

Republican presidential candidates fanned out across early voting states to march in Fourth of July parades on Tuesday, while Trump stayed put at his Bedminster resort with little reason to stump for himself given his mammoth lead over the field.



DeSantis pressed the flesh in a morning parade in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, a well-heeled resort area where Republican Senator Mitt Romney owns a sprawling summer home. The Florida governor also visited Merrimack, in the southern part of the state, which is home to many blue-collar Republican voters whom he hopes to pry away from Trump.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is in the second tier of candidates, also marched in that parade.

Pence, meanwhile, was in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, Iowa. The former vice president is betting the farm that he can win an upset on the back of the Hawkeye State’s staunchly evangelical Christian conservative Republican caucus crowd.