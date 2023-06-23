Trump's rivals put up a challenge as Chris Christie gets booed for bashing him

Washington DC – Donald Trump's main rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination talked up their tough stances on abortion Friday as they sought to outflank the frontrunner on an issue he has been accused of fudging.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (l.) spoke at The Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington DC on Friday, and made a remark that was pointed at Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

A year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal guarantee of abortion access, Florida governor Ron DeSantis hailed the six-week state ban he signed into law, while ex-vice president Mike Pence challenged every candidate to back a nationwide prohibition.

DeSantis, who is polling in second place, more than 30 points behind Trump, said Florida had delivered on "promoting a culture of life" with his so-called "heartbeat bill," which goes much further than the 15-week ban embraced by moderate Republicans.

"It was the right thing to do – don't let anyone tell you it wasn't," DeSantis told the Road to Majority Conference, a gathering of 3,000 evangelical conservatives in Washington.

The remark was a veiled swipe at Trump, who views the religious right as key to his 2016 presidential win and future White House ambitions, but has criticized the Florida law as "too harsh."

Pence, who is running a distant third in the Republican primary, told the conference abortion law in the United States was "more aligned with China and North Korea" than Western nations.

"So I want to say from my heart, every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard," he said.