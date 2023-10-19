Shh! Donald Trump told to quiet down during New York fraud trial

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump's fraud lawsuit in New York, told him to quiet down after he seemingly disrupted a witnesses' testimony.

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Pipe down, Don! On Wednesday, Donald Trump was reprimanded by the judge overseeing his fraud trial for being too noisy.

Judge Arthur Engoron (l.), who is overseeing Donald Trump's fraud lawsuit in New York, told the former president to quiet down after he seemingly disrupted a witnesses' testimony. © Collage: JEENAH MOON / POOL / AFP Shh! According to the Associated Press, real estate appraiser Doug Larson was delivering testimony in New York when Trump, upset over Larson defending the appraisal of his Wall Street office, began loudly venting to his legal team. New York State lawyer Kevin Wallace complained to Judge Arthur Engoron, arguing that Trump's "exhortations" were causing a distraction, and requested the defense "stop commenting during the witness' testimony." Donald Trump White House responds to Trump's revived call for travel ban on Muslim countries Engoron then asked everyone in the room to mind their voices, "particularly if it's meant to influence the testimony."

Why is Donald Trump in court in New York?

Donald Trump has attended several days of the trial in Manhattan despite not having to do so, after he first made an appearance during the trial's opening day earlier this month. Also during the trial on Wednesday, a woman reportedly tried to approach Trump in a bizarre outburst and was promptly arrested. Trump and members of his family are being sued by NY state for $250 million for allegedly inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years. Last month, Judge Engoron ruled that Trump was guilty of fraud, and the trial is now in the judgement phase.