Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial ruling gets delayed

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's civil fraud trial has postponed their decision on the case, which was expected to come this week.

It's still a waiting game for Trump in New York.

According to NBC News, Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron will soon issue a written decision on the case.

"It's looking like early to mid-February, as a rough estimate, and subject to modifications. But that's the working plan now," a spokesperson for the New York State Office of Court Administration explained.

The development comes after a court ordered judge appointed to monitor Trump's businesses found more evidence of possible fraud.

The former president and his Trump Organization are being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for $370 million in damages for allegedly inflating his worth for financial gain.

James has also requested that Trump be banned for life from doing real estate business in the state ever again.

Judge Engoron, who will solely rule on the case without a jury, previously said a decision would be issued by the end of January, but noted the date was not guaranteed.