FBI slashes anti-corruption squad that investigated Trump

Washington DC - The Washington Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disbanded the same anti-corruption squad that investigated President Donald Trump after the 2020 election .

© AFP/Giuseppe Cacace

The Washington Field Office's CR-15 public corruption squad assisted Jack Smith in two federal investigations into Trump, one into his role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection and another into his mishandling of government records.

Smith resigned three days after releasing his final report to the Department of Justice on January 7, 2025. The damning document revealed that Trump likely would have been convicted for his involvement on January 6 if he hadn't won the 2025 presidential election.

Trump and his supporters have railed against Smith and those who assisted in the many investigations brought against him since 2020, with the president even issuing executive orders against law firms that participated in prosecutions.

In April, GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel criticizing CR-15 and suggesting that it was weaponized against Trump.

"My oversight has shown time and again how the FBI's CR-15 unit was weaponized to execute one-sided political attacks, particularly against President Trump and his allies," said Grassley in a statement.

As Trump accepts hundred-million-dollar planes from Qatar and plans multi-million-dollar birthday parades, his administration has worked to slash the federal government's ability to combat public corruption.

In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi slashed the Public Integrity Section at the Justice Department, which oversees many of the country's highest-profile corruption investigations and prosecutions.