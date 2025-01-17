Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reveals her plans for Trump's inauguration

Washington DC - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become the latest Democrat to refuse to attend President-elect Donald Trump 's upcoming inauguration.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (l.) will reportedly not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20. © Collage: Bastien INZAURRALDE & Alex Edelman / AFP

A spokesperson recently told ABC News that Pelosi will not be attending, but did not give a reason as to why.

While Pelosi recently broke her hip during a recent trip to Europe, she has since returned to Capitol Hill to hail in the latest congressional term and attend the certification of the 2024 election on January 6.

She had previously attended the inauguration for Trump's first term in 2017 while she was speaker, but in recent years, their relationship has grown incredibly adversarial.

Trump has made a habit of publicly mocking Pelosi, making her into one of MAGA's biggest enemies.

Pelosi has reportedly gotten into shouting matches with Trump in the Oval Office, and in 2022, she memorably tore up a copy of his State of the Union address as he was giving it.

She now joins a handful of Democrats that have declined to attend, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Despite the fact that she is no longer speaker, Pelosi continues to play a huge role in Democratic politics, and recently won re-election to her seat representing California's 12th District, marking her 20th term in office.