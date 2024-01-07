"God made Trump": Donald Trump releases bizarre bold campaign ad

Washington DC - Former president and presidential contender Donald Trump has released a campaign ad that is boasting, bold, and bizarre .

Donald Trump's new campaign ad claims "God made Trump" as a gift to the Earth. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via AFP

The 2:45-minute clip, which the Republican presidential front-runner posted on his social media platform Truth Social, is packed full of heightened language on why "God made Trump."

A stark voice of over-the-top narration says at the beginning: "And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump."

The ad continues to tout Trump as a redeemer and "shepherd" as it continues in melodramatic tone.

He will "finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump."

It says God was also looking for someone to fight the "Deep State," combat "fake news," and secure our borders.

"And so God made Trump."