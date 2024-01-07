"God made Trump": Donald Trump releases bizarre bold campaign ad
Washington DC - Former president and presidential contender Donald Trump has released a campaign ad that is boasting, bold, and bizarre.
The 2:45-minute clip, which the Republican presidential front-runner posted on his social media platform Truth Social, is packed full of heightened language on why "God made Trump."
A stark voice of over-the-top narration says at the beginning: "And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump."
The ad continues to tout Trump as a redeemer and "shepherd" as it continues in melodramatic tone.
He will "finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump."
It says God was also looking for someone to fight the "Deep State," combat "fake news," and secure our borders.
"And so God made Trump."
Will Donald Trump be allowed to run for president again?
Despite the extreme clip, it is still not 100% certain whether Trump will even be able to take part in the upcoming US presidential election.
On February 8, the Supreme Court will rule on whether the billionaire can appear on the presidential primary ballot in Colorado, which he has been blocked from because of his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.
The lower court's ruling in Colorado and similar ones from other states such as Maine are of the opinion that Trump's behavior in connection with the storming of the Capitol disqualifies him from running for office.
Separately, the twice-impeached former president is scheduled to go on trial in Washington in March for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. He also faces racketeering charges in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to upend the election results in that state.
