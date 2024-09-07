Trump vs. Harris: Everything you should know about their first presidential debate

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will soon face off on the debate stage in what is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated events in recent US political history.

On September 10, presidential candidates Donald Trump (r.) and Kamala Harris (l.) will face off in their first – and possibly only – debate of the 2024 race. © Collage: ALEX WONG & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this year, Trump debated President Joe Biden, but – because of what is believed to be cognitive decline due to his age – the Democratic candidate performed disastrously.

After facing mounting pressure from his party with many arguing he would lose if he stayed in the race, Biden announced days later that he would no longer be seeking re-election and eventually passed the torch to his vice president.

Now, Harris is vying to become the first female president of Black/South Asian heritage in US history, and to say the party is excited would be an understatement.

Within days of entering the race, Harris amassed a number of high-profile endorsements and has rapidly come within striking distance of Trump's lead in many national polls.

Since Biden's departure, Trump has had a harder time as he has faced an onslaught of bad press in recent weeks, with critics arguing that his chosen lines of attack aimed at Harris have been consistently falling flat.

This debate will present the candidates their first, and quite possibly only, opportunity to address each other face-to-face in front of the American people – and it will surely be a fight night you won't want to miss.