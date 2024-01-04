Has Donald Trump been excluded from voting ballots in Nevada?
Las Vegas, Nevada - MAGA voters in Nevada have been firing off on social media as they believe former President Donald Trump has been excluded from their state's election ballots, but is it true?
If you pop "Nevada Trump ballot" into the search bar on X, it will reveal a ton of posts from users expressing outrage over the absence of Trump and fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
"Why is my official primary mail in ballot missing a certain DONALD J TRUMP?" one user shared, with a photo of their official Republican presidential preference primary election mail-in ballot. "I'm furious!!"
"Why is the state committing voter fraud?" another user asked in disgust.
The concerns from MAGA fans come as two US states – Colorado and Maine – recently ruled that Trump was disqualified from their state ballots because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, which lawsuits around the country argued violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
Trump has also led an extensive effort in the past few years to sow discontent and doubt in our election systems, consistently alleging that mail-in ballots contribute to voter fraud.
But what exactly is going on in Nevada?
Will Nevada voters be able to vote for Donald Trump in 2024?
It turns out that the state will have two Republican ballots this year – one contest run by the state, while another will be run by the Republican Party, which will ultimately decide the outcome by assigning delegates to its winner.
According to Newsweek, a state law passed in 2021 says a state primary must be held if more than one candidate is running in a race. Nevada's Democratic Party has opted out of holding their own vote, leaving their results to be decided by a state-run contest.
Candidates cannot run in both the state-run primary and the party caucus, so Trump has elected to participate in the Republican Party ballot but not the state-run ballot. Joining him in the caucus are Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Ryan Binkley.
The Nevada Republican Party's primary vote will take place on February 8, and yes, Trump will be on the ballot.
