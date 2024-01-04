Has Donald Trump been excluded from voting ballots in Nevada?

Las Vegas, Nevada - MAGA voters in Nevada have been firing off on social media as they believe former President Donald Trump has been excluded from their state's election ballots, but is it true?

Republican voters are left confused after state mail-in ballots appeared to exclude Donald Trump, but it turns out it isn't the state's official vote. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If you pop "Nevada Trump ballot" into the search bar on X, it will reveal a ton of posts from users expressing outrage over the absence of Trump and fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Why is my official primary mail in ballot missing a certain DONALD J TRUMP?" one user shared, with a photo of their official Republican presidential preference primary election mail-in ballot. "I'm furious!!"

"Why is the state committing voter fraud?" another user asked in disgust.

The concerns from MAGA fans come as two US states – Colorado and Maine – recently ruled that Trump was disqualified from their state ballots because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riots, which lawsuits around the country argued violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Trump has also led an extensive effort in the past few years to sow discontent and doubt in our election systems, consistently alleging that mail-in ballots contribute to voter fraud.

But what exactly is going on in Nevada?