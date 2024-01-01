Ron DeSantis clarifies stance on pardoning Donald Trump

Elkader, Iowa - Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently shared that if he wins the presidency in 2024, he would look into pardoning Donald Trump if the former president gets convicted of criminal charges.

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (r) said he plans to pardon his rival Donald Trump if the former president is convicted. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following his campaign event over the weekend in Iowa, DeSantis was pressed by reporters on whether he would issue the pardon for his rival, as Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges that could ruin his chances at re-election.

"I think we got to move on as a country and, you know, like Ford did to Nixon, because the divisions are just not in the country's interest," he explained to NBC News.

Though DeSantis repeatedly insisted to the outlet that he has shared similar sentiments "long ago," it is the first time he has given a straightforward answer, as he has spent most of his campaign tiptoeing around the subject of Trump.

His remarks come after rival Nikki Haley shared a similar sentiment during a rally in New Hampshire last week, where she said she would pardon Trump because it's not within the best interest of the US "to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country."