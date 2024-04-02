Hope Hicks expected to testify against Trump in hush money trial

New York, New York - Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is expected to take the stand when Donald Trump 's hush money case goes to trial.

Hope Hicks, a former aide and close confidant of Donald Trump, will reportedly be testifying against him when his hush money case goes to trial. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Mandel NGAN / AFP

According to NBC News, Hicks will be a witness for the prosecution in the case against Trump, who is facing 34 criminal charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair.

Hicks, who was Trump's campaign press secretary and closest confidant at that time, has testified on at least two seperate occasions that she was unaware of discussions about the payments, but federal search warrants released in 2019 found otherwise.

Prosecutors discovered that Hicks was involved in multiple phone, text, and email conversations with Trump, his attorney Michael Cohen, and others regarding a plan to suppress any sex-related scandals that could damage Trump's campaign.

The plan was concocted following the release of the infamous 2005 "grab 'em by the p***y" Access Hollywood tape.