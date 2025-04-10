House Democrats demand Trump remove Elon Musk "for the good of the country"

Washington DC - House Democrats recently launched an effort to have President Donald Trump get remove his billionaire top advisor Elon Musk from his administration.

House Democrats recently sent a letter to President Donald Trump (r.) requesting he remove billionaire advisor Elon Musk from his administration. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, a group of representatives sent a letter directly to the president, arguing that according to the law, Musk can only serve as a special government employee for 130 days.

The letter accused Musk of having "done enormous harm to working Americans" since Trump was re-elected while "continuing to enrich himself and break ethics laws," adding that he should be removed immediately "for the good of the country."

"Considering the repeated violations of the law by Musk and your administration, we demand an immediate public statement from your administration making clear that Musk will resign and surrender all decision-making authority, as required by law, by May 30th," the letter adds.

The effort comes as Musk has been running Trump's made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been eliminating government waste and alleged fraud by dismantling numerous agencies and firing countless federal employees.

Musk's leadership has sparked heavy criticism and protests across the world.

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar, who led the letter, told Axios, "We're making it very clear that the public pressure is only going to ramp up on Republicans between here and May 30."