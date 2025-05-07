Internet archivists try to save public data from deletion by the Trump administration - here's how

Washington DC - As President Donald Trump 's administration purges public records since storming back to power, experts and volunteers are preserving thousands of web pages and government sites devoted to climate change , public health , LGBTQ+ rights, and other issues.

As Trump's administration purges public records, experts and volunteers are preserving thousands of web pages and government sites on minority rights and more. © Unsplash/Glenn Carstens-Peters

Resources on AIDS prevention and care, weather records, references to ethnic or gender minorities: numerous databases were destroyed or modified after Trump signed an executive order in January declaring diversity, equality, and inclusion programs and policies within the federal government to be illegal.

More than 3,000 pages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site were taken down, and more than 1,000 from the Justice Department's website, said Paul Schroeder, president of the Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics.

Some websites have disappeared altogether, such as that of the US development agency USAID, which has been effectively shuttered as Trump slashes US aid to poor countries.

The National Children's Health Survey page displays a "404 error" message.

Federal agencies must now avoid hundreds of words such as "woman," "disability," "racism," "climate crisis," and "pollution" in their communications, the New York Times reported.

"The focus has been on removing language related to environmental (or) climate justice on websites, as well as removing data and tools related to environmental (or) climate justice," said Eric Nost, a geographer at Canada's University of Guelph and member of the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (EDGI.)

"This Trump administration moved more quickly and with a greater scope than the previous Trump administration," he said.

EDGI, a consortium of academics and volunteers, began safeguarding public climate and environmental data after Trump's first election in 2016.

Among the tools used are the WayBack Machine from the non-profit Internet Archive, or Perma.cc developed by the Library Innovation Lab at Harvard Law School.

These systems, which long predate Trump's election, help "courts and law journals preserve the web pages they cite to," said Jack Cushman, director of the Library Innovation Lab.

Long used by journalists, researchers, and NGOs, web archiving enables a page to be preserved, even if it were to disappear from the internet or be modified later. This data is then stored on servers in a large digital library, allowing anyone to consult it freely.