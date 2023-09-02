Is Donald Trump's Truth Social in deep trouble?

Sarasota, Florida - Donald Trump created his Twitter-alternative Truth Social to stay connected with his MAGA base, but now the platform might be in deep trouble as it faces an important funding deadline.

Are things looking grim for Trump's mouthpiece?

According to The Washington Post, the former president's Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, has been in negotiations with Digital World Acquisition Corp. for a huge merger. Both companies expect it will create a "tech titan" worth $875 million, or up to $1.7 billion depending on the stock's performance.

The merger, which was announced in October 2021, has an upcoming September 8 deadline for it to close, but both parties seem to be unprepared to finally make it happen, with deadline extensions galore being requested.

Now Digital World is looking to once again extend the deadline, which has already been extended five times, and will hold a vote with its shareholders on Tuesday to do so.

If the vote for this extension fails to pass, the company will be required by law to pay back $300 million to its shareholders, while Trump Media will receive nothing from the deal.