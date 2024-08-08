JD Vance tries to confront Kamala Harris in Michigan as he chases her across America
Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance recently made a very awkward attempt to confront presidential challenger Kamala Harris as they both arrived for competing campaign events in Michigan.
On Wednesday, Vance shared a video to X of himself approaching a group of reporters posted near Harris' Air Force 2 plane, boldly declaring, "I just wanted to check out my future plane."
The Republican vice presidential nominee said he "wanted to go say hello to the vice president, and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions."
He pressed reporters on whether Harris has told them why she won't take questions, and argued it would be better for America if she "actually ran a real campaign, instead of one from a basement with a teleprompter."
After realizing that Harris was not on the plane, Vance awkwardly retreated.
He went on to do a small press conference with the Shelby Township Police Department while Harris and her new running mate Tim Walz held a huge rally at the airport, which Harris' campaign has claimed was their largest yet.
The day before, Vance and Harris also held competing events in Philadelphia.
Vance has made his travel schedule eerily similar to the vice president's, leading some to believe that he is following her around the country.
Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson tries out new attack
Trump and Vance have been struggling to find an effective strategy to take against Harris. They have recently attempted to take aim at Harris' race and gender.
Despite it being deemed a losing strategy by critics, they don't appear to want to give up on it.
Jumping on Vance's bizarre publicity stunt, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed in an X post that Harris' Air Force 2 plane smells bad.
"Make sure AF2 is deep-cleaned because Lord only knows what Kamala Harris and her team have done on there," he wrote.
"The smell alone on that plane must be crazy."
Many users in the comments quickly accused Cheung of pushing racist tropes about Harris, who is biracial. Some suggested that he was drawing attention to her Indian heritage and love of Indian cuisine, while others suggested he may be pointing at her Jamaican heritage and her previous admission to having used marijuana.
"Why are you guys so weird?" one user asked.
Vance will continue to follow Harris and Walz on Thursday, as both campaigns have scheduled events in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP