JD Vance tries to confront Kamala Harris in Michigan as he chases her across America

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump 's running mate JD Vance recently made a very awkward attempt to confront presidential challenger Kamala Harris as they both arrived for competing campaign events in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (r.) tried to confront Vice President Kamala Harris (c.) at an airport in Michigan. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Vance shared a video to X of himself approaching a group of reporters posted near Harris' Air Force 2 plane, boldly declaring, "I just wanted to check out my future plane."

The Republican vice presidential nominee said he "wanted to go say hello to the vice president, and ask her why does she refuse to answer questions."

He pressed reporters on whether Harris has told them why she won't take questions, and argued it would be better for America if she "actually ran a real campaign, instead of one from a basement with a teleprompter."

After realizing that Harris was not on the plane, Vance awkwardly retreated.

He went on to do a small press conference with the Shelby Township Police Department while Harris and her new running mate Tim Walz held a huge rally at the airport, which Harris' campaign has claimed was their largest yet.



The day before, Vance and Harris also held competing events in Philadelphia.

Vance has made his travel schedule eerily similar to the vice president's, leading some to believe that he is following her around the country.