Netanyahu cozies up to Trump with Nobel Peace Prize nomination during White House visit

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes in Gaza, said he was nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during a visit to the White House Monday.

"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said, presenting Trump with a letter he sent to the prize committee.

Netanyahu's third visit since Trump's return to power comes at a crucial time, with the US president hoping to capitalize on the momentum from a recent truce between Israel and Iran by securing a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I don't think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well," Trump told reporters at the start of the dinner when asked what was preventing an end to Israel's campaign of mass killing.

Sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the Israeli leader, Trump also voiced confidence that Hamas was willing to strike a deal.

"They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if clashes involving Israeli soldiers would derail talks.

But Netanyahu was more cagey on peace with the Palestinians and ruled out a full Palestinian state, saying that Israel will "always" keep security control over the Gaza Strip.

"Now, people will say it's not a complete state, it's not a state. We don't care," he said.