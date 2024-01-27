Nikki Haley slams Trump after massive defamation ruling: "America can do better"

Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared her reaction on social media after her challenger Donald Trump was ordered to pay millions in a defamation lawsuit.

After Donald Trump was ordered to pay millions in a defamation trial, his GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley argued that "America can do better." © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Haley took to social media to slam the former president after the jury in the trial ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found to have sexually assaulted and defamed.

"Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee, and we're talking about $83 million in damages," Haley wrote. "We're not talking about fixing the border. We're not talking about tackling inflation.

"America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden," she added.

Haley is Trump's last standing challenger in the GOP race and the only thing in the way of him being crowned the party's presidential nominee. Despite calls from MAGA allies for her to drop out and "coalesce" support around Trump, Haley has refused to do so.

That same day, Haley did an interview with Fox News, where she argued that Trump has been throwing "an absolute temper tantrum" about her staying in the race, and described his behavior as "totally unhinged."