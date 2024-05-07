Robert De Niro compares "pure evil" Donald Trump to Hitler in brutal interview, Elon Musk speaks out

New York, New York - Actor Robert De Niro is once again speaking out against presidential candidate Donald Trump , comparing him to some of history's worst political figures before Elon Musk jumped in to defend the politician from the actor .

In a recent interview, actor Robert De Niro (r.) shared his thoughts on Donald Trump (l.) running for presidential re-election while facing felony charges. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Avalon.red

De Niro recently sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle, who asked his thoughts on Trump running for re-election while fighting a criminal court case.

The actor described it as "absurd," but said he was hopeful that the most recent case "could be it for him."

Trump has been in New York City in recent weeks, as he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to hide payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to cover up an affair he has long denied.

De Niro explained that he believes Trump is "a sick person" and "a monster" who shouldn't be allowed near the White House, as he believes it would bring "chaos beyond our imagination."

He went on to call him "pure evil" and compared Trump to two of the world's most infamous dictators – Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

"These guys, I don't know why, they look like clowns. Somehow people, that element of society, identifies with them," he said of Trump's MAGA supporters.

When asked if he would ever consider playing the former president in a movie, De Niro cut the question short, quickly stating, "Never."

"There's nothing about him – there's not one redeeming thing in him that I can see," he said.