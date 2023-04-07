Stormy Daniels doesn't hold back about Donald Trump in first interview since arraignment

In her first interview since Donald Trump's arraignment, Stormy Daniels shared some insight into her thoughts regarding the case.

By Rey Harris

London, UK - On Thursday, porn star Stormy Daniels sat down with Piers Morgan for her first interview since the arraignment of former president Donald Trump, and she had quite a lot to share!

In her first interview since the arraignment of Donald Trump, porn star Stormy Daniels shared insight into her thoughts regarding the case. © Collage: IMAGO / i Images & ZUMA Wire Trump was arraigned in New York on Tuesday and faces 34 felony charges in relation to hush money paid to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an alleged affair. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has joked about the situation on social media, but in her interview with Morgan, she shared some surprising new insights. For starters, she confessed that she didn't believe that Trump deserved jail time for her own lawsuit against him. Politicians Mike Pence makes decision in January 6 probe that could have big implications for Trump "Specific to my case, I don't think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," she said. Still, Daniels hopes that her case will lead to increased accountability of the former president.

Would Stormy Daniels testify against Donald Trump?

Stormy Daniels said she would "absolutely" testify against Donald Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & MediaPunch "I feel like the other things he has done if he is found guilty, absolutely," she said, adding that it would be "a bigger problem" if Trump didn't face any kind of accountability for his actions.

"It opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse," she said.

Daniels told Morgan that her case is nowhere near the full extent of Trump's "bad behavior," saying there's likely "more than we can even imagine."

Stormy Daniels talks "horseface" insults and death threats

Stormy Daniels has faced insults and death threats as her case against Donald Trump has escalated. © IMAGO / UPI Photo Since the escalation of Daniels' case against Trump and the New York grand jury's investigation into the incident, Trump has publicly attacked the adult film star numerous times. Most notably, he has marked her with the nickname "horseface," an apparent dig at her looks, which Daniels finds hilarious. She even joked that the insult shows an unintentional penchant for bestiality.

"How do you talk about the looks of someone you were attracted to without making yourself look bad?" she pointed out. The star also touched on a rise in death threats that she has been receiving in light of the indictment, describing them as "way more specific and graphic" than those she has received in the past. "They're a lot more passionate – I guess that's a good word. Enthusiastic with their threats. And they're not hiding. And they genuinely feel that they are doing something right. That they are the patriots," she said.