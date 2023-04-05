Donald Trump touts win against Stormy Daniels as she's ordered to pay up in defamation case

San Francisco, California - Porn star Stormy Daniels has officially lost her defamation suit against Donald Trump , and has been ordered to pay thousands in legal fees to him and his team.

After former president Donald Trump was indicted, porn star Stormy Daniels (r.) was ordered to pay him $121,972 in legal fees for a dismissed lawsuit. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & CHROMORANGE

Judge Samuel James Otero of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels (44) to pay Trump $121,972 in legal fees related to the case that the judge dismissed back in 2018, according to the BBC.

The order came only hours after Trump was arraigned in the probe by New York prosecutors investigating his role in hush money paid to Daniels in 2016 to keep an affair she alleges she had with him a secret.

In April 2018, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump for defamation.

After she claimed an anonymous man threatened her to keep quiet about the affair, Trump shared a tweet calling the claim a "total con job," which she argues did damage to her reputation.

As a part of the dismissal, Daniels was ordered to pay over $600,000 in legal fees.

Her suit and the New York probe are unrelated, and the judge's decision to dismiss her case does not discredit her claims or prove Trump's claimed innocence against 34 felonies he's been charged with.

Nonetheless, Trump quickly took to his Truth Social platform to brag about the small win amid his sea of loses.

"Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA," Trump argued.

"On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 - over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels!" he lashed out at her once again.