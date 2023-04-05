Donald Trump touts win against Stormy Daniels as she's ordered to pay up in defamation case
San Francisco, California - Porn star Stormy Daniels has officially lost her defamation suit against Donald Trump, and has been ordered to pay thousands in legal fees to him and his team.
Judge Samuel James Otero of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels (44) to pay Trump $121,972 in legal fees related to the case that the judge dismissed back in 2018, according to the BBC.
The order came only hours after Trump was arraigned in the probe by New York prosecutors investigating his role in hush money paid to Daniels in 2016 to keep an affair she alleges she had with him a secret.
In April 2018, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump for defamation.
After she claimed an anonymous man threatened her to keep quiet about the affair, Trump shared a tweet calling the claim a "total con job," which she argues did damage to her reputation.
As a part of the dismissal, Daniels was ordered to pay over $600,000 in legal fees.
Her suit and the New York probe are unrelated, and the judge's decision to dismiss her case does not discredit her claims or prove Trump's claimed innocence against 34 felonies he's been charged with.
Nonetheless, Trump quickly took to his Truth Social platform to brag about the small win amid his sea of loses.
"Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA," Trump argued.
"On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 - over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels!" he lashed out at her once again.
Stormy Daniels responds to Donald Trump's arrest
Besides clapping back at Trump, Daniels has been regularly responding to haters and critics on Twitter, sharing her sometimes hilarious comebacks to attacks about her career choice.
In a recent response to one critic that poked fun at her for owing Trump money, and insulting her by bringing up her husband, Daniels pointed out that her husband is also a porn actor, and has "done over 5k sex scenes with some of the sexiest women on earth."
In another post, while addressing Trump's indictment, she joked, "Y'all keep saying 'cum dumpster' like it's a bad thing. It's definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest."
After the case was initially dismissed, Daniels reportedly vowed that she would "go to jail before I pay a penny."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & CHROMORANGE