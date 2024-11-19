Team Trump assails Biden decision on missiles for Ukraine

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's allies voiced vehement criticism Monday of President Joe Biden 's decision to let Ukraine use US-supplied long-range missiles for attacks inside Russia , accusing him of a dangerous escalation.

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to end the Ukraine war once in office. © REUTERS

With two months left in office, lame-duck President Biden made a major policy change that yields to a long-standing request from Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, now in its third year.

The new policy and Biden's pledge to speed up military aid to Ukraine come as the US prepares for Trump to take over as president in January, having questioned American military assistance throughout the war.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war, but has not provided details of how he would do so.

With Russia gaining ground and increasing talk of negotiations, Ukraine is wary of being at a disadvantage when it comes to hashing out a peace settlement.

Moscow has pledged an "appropriate" response if the US-supplied missiles are in fact used against Russia, and Trump's team accused Biden of escalating the war for political reasons.

At a daily briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller accused Russia of escalation by accepting a deployment of North Korean soldiers to fight Ukrainian forces.

Miller noted that Biden, not Trump, was still the president – for now.

Biden's move, however, complicates things for Trump's incoming administration.