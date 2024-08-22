Trump accused of antisemitism after calling Josh Shapiro "overrated Jewish governor"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has once again drawn accusations of antisemitism with a derogatory comment about the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Trump, on his online platform Truth Social, labeled Shapiro a "highly overrated Jewish governor" who Trump said "has done nothing for Israel, and never will."

His comments come hours before Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver her acceptance speech for the Democratic Party's nomination for president at the convention in Chicago.

Trump, referring to himself, said: "I am the best friend that Israel, and the Jewish people, ever had. I have done more for Israel than any President, and frankly, I have done more for Israel than any person, and it's not even close."

Trump also repeated calls he's made on the campaign trail, calling Harris "Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Marxist who stole the nomination from Crooked Joe" in reference to outgoing President Joe Biden.

"Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to skew hate and division in our politics. He's someone who's routinely pedaled antisemitic tropes like this," the Pennsylvania governor said in a press statement.

