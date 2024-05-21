Trump campaign deletes "unified reich" video as Biden fires back

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's social media account on Tuesday removed a video showing fake headlines about a "unified reich" if he wins the 2024 presidential election, as the White House strongly condemned the post.

Trump's campaign blamed an inattentive staffer for reposting the 30-second clip, which flashed a series of fictitious news stories painting a picture of American prosperity, with one including the term normally associated with Nazi Germany.



In a video shared to social media, President Joe Biden was filmed watching the clip on a cell phone as he asked, "Is this on his official account?"

He continued on to slam the rhetoric in the video, saying, "That's Hitler's language. That's not America."

Vice President Kamala Harris also lashed out at the video, saying it was "appalling."

"This kind of rhetoric is unsurprising coming from the former president, and it is appalling. And we've got to tell him who we are," Harris said in a speech to union members in Philadelphia.

"Once again, it shows that our freedom and our very democracy are at stake."

The video was posted Monday afternoon and was removed around 19 hours later.



"What happens after Donald Trump wins? What's next for America?" a voiceover asks in the clip as the hypothetical headlines are shown.

Amid headlines including "Economy booms!" and "Border is closed," one mentions "the creation of a unified reich."

No direct reference to Nazis is made in the clip, but the word "reich" is commonly used in reference to the Third Reich of Nazi Germany.

Other references in the video, which appeared to have multiple copy-and-pasted chunks of text to fill out the "newspaper" background, mention World War I. The "unified reich" headline appears to reference the 1871 unification of Germany.