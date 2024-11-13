Trump advises Vladimir Putin on Ukraine war in call

West Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine , the Washington Post reported Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump (l.) has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine. © Collage: Ian Maule / AFP & Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP

Trump spoke with Putin from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his stunning election victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, the report said.

The president-elect's representatives did not respond immediately when asked by AFP for comment.

The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on the basis of anonymity, reported that Trump had reminded Putin of America's sizable military presence in Europe.

They said he also expressed an interest in further conversations to discuss "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon."

Trump's election is seen as carrying the potential to upend the almost three-year Ukraine conflict, as he insists on a quick end to the fighting and casts doubt on Washington's multi-billion dollar support for Kyiv.

Russian state media earlier welcomed Trump's victory, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "The signals are positive... At least he's talking about peace, and not about confrontation."

Earlier this week, Putin himself praised Trump for being "courageous" after the attempt on his life in July and said he was "ready" to hold talks.