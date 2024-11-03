Trump again claims Pennsylvania vote fraud as Harris stumps in Michigan

Lititz, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on his baseless predictions of voter fraud in battleground states as he and rival Kamala Harris launched their frantic final 48 hours of campaigning to court the last holdouts in a bitterly contested US election.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Sunday in Lititz, Pennsylvania. © Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The presidential race is going down to the wire, with more states functionally tied in polls at this point than in any comparable election.

Over 77.3 million people have now voted ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, just over half of the total ballots cast in 2020.

With the hours ticking away, 78-year-old Trump again indicated he may not accept a defeat and he added to his increasingly dark rhetoric by musing to supporters that he wouldn't mind if journalists were shot.

Democrats are "demonic," he told a crowd in Lititz, Pennsylvania, also telling his own supporters they would be "stupid" if they didn't vote.

The Republican often sprinkles speeches with colorful insults, but the tone has become increasingly apocalyptic and tinged with violence.

Despite no evidence of any meaningful election cheating in the US, he claimed that Democrats in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania "are fighting so hard to steal this damn thing."

And during his often unfocused 90-minute address, he recalled the near-miss assassination attempt against him in July, adding that for him to be shot again the bullet would have to pass through the crowd of media.

"To get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news – and I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that," he said to laughter.